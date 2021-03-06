371 days later, fans were back in the Carrier Dome Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University allowed a limited number of fans in the Dome on Saturday after 371 days with no fans.

900 students were allowed to attend Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game versus Vermont.

The last lacrosse game fans could attend was February 28, 2020. 

The university and the State Health Department set strict guidelines for students attending. They had to supply two negative COVID tests, including one 24 hours before the game, and another at the event. 

Fans were spaced out across from the team benches.

Syracuse defeated Vermont 17-13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area