371 days later, fans were back in the Carrier Dome Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University allowed a limited number of fans in the Dome on Saturday after 371 days with no fans.

900 students were allowed to attend Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game versus Vermont.

The last lacrosse game fans could attend was February 28, 2020.

The university and the State Health Department set strict guidelines for students attending. They had to supply two negative COVID tests, including one 24 hours before the game, and another at the event.

Fans were spaced out across from the team benches.

Syracuse defeated Vermont 17-13.