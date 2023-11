SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Union Place in Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Syracuse police were called to the shooting around 4:15 p.m. near the Union Place Market located at 412 Union Place.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, SPD said. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information should call SPD at 315-442-5222.