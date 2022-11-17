SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board (OCTSAB) will be hosting the 39th annual Donald. H Barrett Lights on Caravan on Saturday, November 19.

This yearly event remembers and honors the victims of drunk and drugged driving. It is a reminder to all drivers that it is dangerous to drive impaired, no matter what time it is – and to especially be aware during the holiday season.

According to OCTSAB, members and stakeholders of the Traffic Safety Advisory Board, which includes representatives from local and state law enforcement agencies and transportation departments, emergency service agencies, as well as concerned citizens and area businesses, will conduct a press conference at the CNY Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) facility at the corner of Cortland Avenue and Tallman Avenue in the City of Syracuse, beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the press conference, the caravan will proceed through downtown Syracuse, then various towns and villages, and will end at the Manlius Fire Department (8200 Cazenovia Road), where it will conclude with a reception.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that

nationally, over the past 5 years, an average of 300 people died in drunk driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“In 2020, 659 people lost their lives in drunk-driving-related crashes in the month of December alone,” said OCTSAB.

The Traffic Safety Advisory Board is asking everyone to be safe and responsible during the holidays, as many are on the road to see friends and loved ones.

In 2014, the caravan was renamed the Donald H. Barrett Lights On Caravan, dedicating the yearly event to one of the founders who passed away in September 2013.