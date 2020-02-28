3rd annual NAACP address to the community took place Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Education, gun violence and healthcare are all important issues for Syracuse families and, on Thursday night, there was a discussion on where the city stands.

The NAACP of Syracuse and Onondaga County plans to address these issues in the coming year.

A special presentation was held on Thursday night at the Bellegrove Missionary Baptist Church in special recognition of Black History Month.

The third annual event has grown.

“The very first year, we didn’t have any elected officials and it has blossomed,” said Linda Brown-Robinson, the president of Syracuse-Onondaga NAACP. “I’m very pleased, you know, we have the state of the state, state of the county, state of the city. So, why not have the state of the NAACP?”

