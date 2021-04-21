3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week set to kick off May 2

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) is kicking off its 3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week on May 2.

The week-long program is designed to drive business into Oswego County restaurants and give guests ways to sample the local cuisine at discounted prices.

Participating restaurants will offer a 3-course dinner with a glass of Colloca wine for $30 and/or a lunch or take out special.

Oswego County Restaurant Week runs from May 2 to May 8.

Learn more about participating in the event as a diner, sponsor, or restaurant by clicking here.

Participating Restaurants as of April 21:

  • Blue Moon Grill (122 Cayuga St., Fulton)
  • Brandon’s Pub + Grille (559 Main St., Fair Haven)
  • Canale’s Restaurant (156 W. Utica St., Oswego)
  • GJP Italian Eatery ( 140 State Route 104, Oswego)
  • GS Steamers Bar & Grill (71 E. First St., Oswego)
  • Kristen’s Kitchen ( 2150 State Route 48, Fulton) 
  • La Parilla ( 156 West 2nd St, Oswego)
  • LD’s on the River ( 4838 Jefferson St, Pulaski)
  • Mill House Market ( 3790 NY Route 13, Pulaski) 
  • ​Press Box (29 E. First St., Oswego)
  • Port City Cafe & Bakery ( 209 West 1st St, Oswego)
  • Rainbow Shores ( 186 Rainbow Shore, Pulaski)
  • Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant (3273 Main St., Mexico & 3852 NY 13, Pulaski)
  • ​Strigo Vineyards ( 9727 Plainville, Baldwinsville) 
  • Southern Fare ( 189 West 1st St, Suite #1) 
  • The Mix ( 104 West Bridge St, Oswego) 
  • The Red Sun Fire Roasting Co ( 207 West 1st St, Oswego)
  • Vona’s Restaurant (9 Willow St., Oswego)

