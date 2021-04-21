3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week set to kick off May 2

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) is kicking off its 3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week on May 2.
The week-long program is designed to drive business into Oswego County restaurants and give guests ways to sample the local cuisine at discounted prices.
Participating restaurants will offer a 3-course dinner with a glass of Colloca wine for $30 and/or a lunch or take out special.
Oswego County Restaurant Week runs from May 2 to May 8.
Learn more about participating in the event as a diner, sponsor, or restaurant by clicking here.
Participating Restaurants as of April 21:
- Blue Moon Grill (122 Cayuga St., Fulton)
- Brandon’s Pub + Grille (559 Main St., Fair Haven)
- Canale’s Restaurant (156 W. Utica St., Oswego)
- GJP Italian Eatery ( 140 State Route 104, Oswego)
- GS Steamers Bar & Grill (71 E. First St., Oswego)
- Kristen’s Kitchen ( 2150 State Route 48, Fulton)
- La Parilla ( 156 West 2nd St, Oswego)
- LD’s on the River ( 4838 Jefferson St, Pulaski)
- Mill House Market ( 3790 NY Route 13, Pulaski)
- Press Box (29 E. First St., Oswego)
- Port City Cafe & Bakery ( 209 West 1st St, Oswego)
- Rainbow Shores ( 186 Rainbow Shore, Pulaski)
- Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant (3273 Main St., Mexico & 3852 NY 13, Pulaski)
- Strigo Vineyards ( 9727 Plainville, Baldwinsville)
- Southern Fare ( 189 West 1st St, Suite #1)
- The Mix ( 104 West Bridge St, Oswego)
- The Red Sun Fire Roasting Co ( 207 West 1st St, Oswego)
- Vona’s Restaurant (9 Willow St., Oswego)