3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week set to kick off May 2

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) is kicking off its 3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week on May 2.

The week-long program is designed to drive business into Oswego County restaurants and give guests ways to sample the local cuisine at discounted prices.

Participating restaurants will offer a 3-course dinner with a glass of Colloca wine for $30 and/or a lunch or take out special.

Oswego County Restaurant Week runs from May 2 to May 8.

Learn more about participating in the event as a diner, sponsor, or restaurant by clicking here.

Participating Restaurants as of April 21: