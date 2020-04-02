3rd death from COVID-19 in Onondaga Co. confirmed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just hours after the second death from COVID-19 in Onondaga County was confirmed, a third death was confirmed.
According to the Onondaga County Executive’s Office, the individual was a male in his 80s.
The man had “significant” underlying health conditions.
