$4.5M in federal funding announced for Sodus Bay repairs

SODUS BAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over $4 million in federal funding is now coming to Upstate New York to make repairs on Sodus Bay.

The funding will be used on the east breakwater in Great Sodus Bay. The money comes from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Congressman John Katko said that the funding will provide necessary relief to a region that has been ravaged by flooding over the years from Lake Ontario.

