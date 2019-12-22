4 adults and 8 children being helped by Red Cross after house fire in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A dozen people are displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday afternoon in Fulton.

The Fulton Fire department responded to the fire on Oneida Street around 3:15 p.m Saturday.

Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from a second-story bedroom.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, but 4 adults and 8 children are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The children’s ages range between 6 months and 11 years old.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire to start.