4 charged following May 27 shooting in Salina

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Deputies have released new information surrounding the shooting in Salina that left two men shot, one of them critically.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies said an argument between those involved lead to the shooting in the 200 block of Roxford Road North in the Town of Salina on May 27.
Deputies said Michael Wilson, 44, of Baldwinsville, along with a 17-year-old are charged with the following:
- Assault
- Criminal use of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a weapon
Detectives also charged Branden Wilson, 18, with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
Payton Wilson, 19, has also been charged with reckless endangerment.
The investigation is still ongoing.
