Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

4 charged following May 27 shooting in Salina

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Deputies have released new information surrounding the shooting in Salina that left two men shot, one of them critically.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies said an argument between those involved lead to the shooting in the 200 block of Roxford Road North in the Town of Salina on May 27.

Deputies said Michael Wilson, 44, of Baldwinsville, along with a 17-year-old are charged with the following:

  • Assault
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

Detectives also charged Branden Wilson, 18, with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Payton Wilson, 19, has also been charged with reckless endangerment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected