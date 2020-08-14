4 local fire departments to be named Firefighters of the Year

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four Onondaga County fire departments are getting statewide recognition for performing life-saving actions during a storm.

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York will name members of the Delphi Falls, Manlius, Pompey Hill and Cazenovia Fire Departments as 2020 Firefighters of the Year.

This recognizes the actions that saved a teen in 2019 who was trapped under a bridge.

With zero visibility in the muddy waters, a diver was eventually able to rescue the teen.

A socially distanced ceremony is set for Saturday afternoon at the Delphi Falls Fire Department.