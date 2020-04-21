CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — With everyone forced into weeks of extended isolation because of coronavirus, several communities are reporting a spike in drug overdose deaths, including Cayuga County.
With four drug-overdose deaths in eight days, community leaders are calling on Cayuga County to reach out to anyone struggling with addiction to make sure they are okay and find out if they are in need of help.
If you are struggling with addiction, there are a number of agencies you can turn to for help:
- Confidential Help for Drugs and Alcohol — Taking new patients, also doing video and phone visits; (315) 253-9786.
- Syracuse Recovery Services — Taking new patients, also doing video and phone visits; (315) 282-5351.
- Nick’s Ride 4 Friends — Contact Joel at (315) 246-6485 for more information.
- East Hill Medical Center — Providing primary care services, including Adult Medicine, Pediatrics and Behavior Health. Taking new patients, able to do video and phone visits; (315) 253-8477.
- Cayuga Counseling Services — Taking new patients, able to do video and phone visits; (315) 253-9795.
- Cayuga County Mental Health — Taking new patients, able to do video and phone visits; (315) 253-0341.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Wind, rain, thunder and some snow Tuesday (…really)
- Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health failing after surgery
- Part of Carrier Dome construction to be completed soon
- 4 overdose deaths in Cayuga Co. in 8 days
- St. Joseph’s Hospital ready to open up fully, waiting on New York State
For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App