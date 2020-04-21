Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

4 overdose deaths in Cayuga Co. in 8 days

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — With everyone forced into weeks of extended isolation because of coronavirus, several communities are reporting a spike in drug overdose deaths, including Cayuga County.

With four drug-overdose deaths in eight days, community leaders are calling on Cayuga County to reach out to anyone struggling with addiction to make sure they are okay and find out if they are in need of help.

If you are struggling with addiction, there are a number of agencies you can turn to for help:

  1. Confidential Help for Drugs and Alcohol — Taking new patients, also doing video and phone visits; (315) 253-9786.
  2. Syracuse Recovery Services — Taking new patients, also doing video and phone visits; (315) 282-5351.
  3. Nick’s Ride 4 Friends — Contact Joel at (315) 246-6485 for more information.
  4. East Hill Medical Center — Providing primary care services, including Adult Medicine, Pediatrics and Behavior Health. Taking new patients, able to do video and phone visits; (315) 253-8477.
  5. Cayuga Counseling Services — Taking new patients, able to do video and phone visits; (315) 253-9795.
  6. Cayuga County Mental Health — Taking new patients, able to do video and phone visits; (315) 253-0341.

