4 overdose deaths in Cayuga Co. in 8 days

CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — With everyone forced into weeks of extended isolation because of coronavirus, several communities are reporting a spike in drug overdose deaths, including Cayuga County.

With four drug-overdose deaths in eight days, community leaders are calling on Cayuga County to reach out to anyone struggling with addiction to make sure they are okay and find out if they are in need of help.

If you are struggling with addiction, there are a number of agencies you can turn to for help: