4 overdoses, 2 fatal in last 24 hours in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson County has had at least 4 overdoses from drug use in the last 24 hours, two of those overdoses were fatal.

According to data submitted by first responders using the ODMAP software system, a tool using real-time data to alert public safety and public health officials of spikes in overdoses, the county has had 35 known overdoses from drug use in June, 2020.

Heroin and fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs, however, other drugs or combination of drugs could also be causing these overdoses.

Eight of the overdoses in June have resulted in deaths. Individuals that have overdosed and survived are requiring multiple doses of Naloxone, a medication administered to reverse an overdose.

According to the ODMAP system, overdose activity in Jefferson County has steadily risen since March.

There were 22 suspected overdoses in March. In April, 27 suspected overdoses were reported and in May, 32 were reported.

A total of 150 suspected overdoses have occurred to date with 13 confirmed overdose deaths in 2020.

Eleven of the confirmed deaths are due to opioids, 10 of these are attributed specifically to fentanyl. An additional 9 overdose fatalities are pending toxicology reports for confirmation.

Jefferson County officials released a similar overdose warning just last week when four people overdosed in just a 24 hour period, with three of those resulting in deaths as well.

There are a number of community resources available for anyone who needs help.

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY | 315-836-3460 | AnchorRecoveryCenter.com

Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions | 315-788-1530 | CredoCC.com

ACR Health | 315-785-8222 | ACRHealth.org

Samaritan Addiction Services | 315-785-4516 | SamaritanHealth.com

Suicide Prevention Hotline | 1-800-273-8255 | SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living | During business hours: 315-785-8703, Nights and weekends: 315-785-8708 | nrcil.net

Mobile Crisis Jefferson County | 315-782-2327 or 315-777-9681 | JeffCoCrisis.com

Hope Line | 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 46736 | TheHopeLine.com

Naloxone training and kits are available for free by contacting Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.

New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fearing arrest due to drug possession if someone is experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care.