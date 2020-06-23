4 overdoses, 2 lethal, in less than 24 hours in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson County is sounding the alarm after no less than four overdoses in the past 24 hours. Two of those overdoses were deadly.

Health officials said heroin and fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs, however they said other drugs or combinations are also causing these overdoses.

Of the 35 known overdoses this month, 27 people survived and eight people died.

Individuals overdosing and surviving required multiple doses of Naloxone.