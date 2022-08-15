SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022.

Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.

You can see the details on the infractions at each restaurant below:

Domino’s Pizza at 215 North Main Street in North Syracuse

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

Code Requirement: Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained, or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that a small preparation cooler had an ambient temperature of 57-60°F for an unknown duration and is not keeping potentially hazardous foods at 45°F or below. The inspector found several foods out of temperature during their visit, including:

10 lbs. packaged and two dozen chicken wings at 53-54°F

3 cups of boneless chicken at 59°F

2 cups of red peppers at 56°F

3 cups of tomato pieces and 12 oz of salami at 58°F

half pan of cooked ziti at 56°F

a pound of American cheese at 56°F

5 cups of shredded cheese at 55°F

1/2 jar of chopped garlic at 55°F

The out-of-temperature food was discarded and the cooler was removed from service.

Other violations included:

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities Laundry and chemical storage areas were littered. Disorganized storage. Apron, rags, and plastic bottles were noted on the floor and various items dropped behind hot water heater. Items falling off of the shelving.



Dunkin’ Donuts at 4886 West Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that the walk-in cooler contents and reach-in cooler adjacent to the drive-thru window measured at 60°F. All items in each cooler were discarded at request and a refrigeration service company is on-site to repair all coolers. The inspector also said that all coolers are to not be used until repaired and tested. Items discarded include:

two cases of cheese

two cases of cheddar cheese

16 cartons of almond milk

a carton of coconut milk

two tubs of strawberry cream cheese

16 tubs of plain cream cheese

5 tubs of butter

5 tubs of pesto

9 packs of hummus

3 cases of bacon

a case of strawberry cream cheese (1.5 oz. packs)

a case of veggie cream cheese (1.5 oz. packs)

a case of plain cream cheese (1.5 oz. packs)

two cases of whipped cream

4 cases of cold foam

a case of brown sugar cold foam

a case of skim milk

3 cases of whole milk

a case of creamer

two cases of orange juice

a case of chocolate milk

a case of cranberry juice

Other violations include:

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils Doors on reach-in coolers near take-out window not shutting and sealing properly

Inadequate insect/rodent control Flies present in facility, eco-lab will be contacted to address issues



Reef Restaurant and Bar at 1161 Old Route 31 in Memphis

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (found three times)

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that various potentially hazardous foods were stored on ice at improper temperatures for over two hours. These items were discarded:

coleslaw at 57.5°F

tartar sauce at 63°F

shredded whole milk mozzarella at 63.1°F

Inspector Findings: The inspector found other items in coolers for unknown times:

Partial package of ground beef patties (4.5 patties) at 50.8°F

These items were discarded and the cooler was checked to see if it was working properly, which it was. The inspector says that the cooler lid may have been open for an extended period.

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that another cooler was unable to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45°F. These items were discarded after being in the reach-in cooler, measured at 51°F, for over two hours:

half container of sliced tomatoes at 53.1°F

partial container of diced tomatoes at 51°F

3 lbs. of sliced turkey at 53.5°F

2 lbs. of sliced ham at 53.6°F

5 lbs. of raw chicken wings at 53.6°F

11 avocado halves at 53.2°F

1 lb. of bean and diced tomato mixture at 51.9°F

50 pcs. of bacon-wrapped scallops at 51.9°F

Other violations include:

Food not protected in general Cases of packaged food products stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Squeeze bottles, storing oils, and sauces noted with contents not labeled. Container of bread crumbs noted lacking lid and not stored protected in basement storage area Some single service containers noted not stored protected on a top shelf of a storage rack in kitchen (corrected – containers inverted)

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils Interior of (1) reach-in beverage cooler at bar noted not clean

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities Personal backpack noted hanging on storage shelving unit storing food items and single service containers



U Tea in Destiny USA

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that milk containing base made in all drinks was not being kept under refrigeration as it should be. Non-dairy creamer is added to hot water to reconstitute, then 300g of sweetened condensed milk is added to it. The entire beverage is then stirred and kept at room temperature until used in orders. The inspector noted that there were 4 2L containers made at the time of inspection, none of which were labeled with the time or date of production 72°F. The inspector said that it was unknown how long they were there, but they were all discarded. The inspector added that fresh containers need to be labeled with information on when they were made, and expired, and they need to be kept in the fridge.

Other violations include:

Food not protected in general (found in violation 3 times) In back kitchen, unlabeled spray bottle, contents unknown so bottle was dumped. In future, label all spray bottles as to the contents. Four 2-liter containers of a reconstituted nondairy creamer/milk mixture are not labeled as to the contents, what it is and when it was made. Cups containing prepped, cut up, fresh fruit stored in cooler at front counter, not labeled as to when it was prepped, contents not rotated to keep first in first out. There needs to be a system to track that put into place.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils Interior of ice machine not clean. There is also a leak on the ice machine, causing mold.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls At front service counter, there are 2 sinks, one on the left and one on the right. The one on the left has a hot water tap that is not working. Only cold provided at that sink. Hot tap needs to be fixed.

Inadequate insect/rodent control Live roaches noted in the microwave oven on top shelf of back kitchen area. Also roach feces noted beneath the microwave.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities Walls in back kitchen and floors under and behind sinks, not clean, food buildup and splashes noted



Locations Operating Acceptably: