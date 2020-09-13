4 seriously injured after boat crash in the town of Webb, man arrested for boating while intoxicated

WEBB, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were brought to the hospital with serious injuries and another man was arrested after a two-boat collision on Fourth Lake Saturday night.

According to State Police, at approximately 8:11 p.m., 22-year-old Carter Lawrence was operating a boat with a passenger on board when he hit another boat.

The boat Lawrence hit had three adults and two six-year-old children on board. Both children and one of the adults were flown to Upstate Hospital where they are in critical condition. Another man on the boat that was hit was transported to St. Lukes Hospital with serious injuries.

Lawrence, from Old Forge, New York, was arrested for operating a vessel while impaired (BWI) and Vehicular Assault in the 1st degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Webb Court and was remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.