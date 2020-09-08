4 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 35 states total on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that four states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia were added to the list, and the territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were removed this week — so there are now 35 states total on the list, including the territory of Guam.
MORE | Gov. Cuomo announces incoming travelers from states of high infection rates must quarantine for 14 days
The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- West Virgina
- Wisconsin
The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this summer.
“As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York’s travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that’s why it’s so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance. Everyone stay safe and be New York Tough, and we will get through this together.”
MORE | New York’s incoming traveler advisory explained, Gov. Cuomo says ‘it’s like any other law’
There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.
For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.
