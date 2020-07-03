4 taken to hospital after water rescue in Sodus Point

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Good Samaritan is fighting for his life after rushing to help save several women by the Sodus Point Pier on Thursday afternoon.
The call went out around 3:30 p.m. stating that three women were in the waves and in need of help.
Witnesses told WROC in Rochester that nearly a dozen people jumped in to try and help them.
One of those Good Samaritans, along with the women, are all in the hospital as of Thursday night.
Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies emphasized that there is no swimming allowed at Sodus Point and there are no lifeguards on duty either.
