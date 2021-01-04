4 years later, you can pay it forward with Regan’s Acts of Kindness

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday is the 4-year anniversary when young Regan Shetsky was taken from us in an unfortunate car crash.
Since then, her family has been carrying on “Regans Acts of Kindness” movement.
Regan’s parents are asking you to pay it forward today. The Shetskys say you can perform an act of kindness or light a candle in Regan’s memory.
