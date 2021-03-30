40 years ago, a Syracuse woman’s hero became a national hero when he saved a president

This photo taken by presidential photographer Mike Evens on March 30, 1981 shows President Ronald Reagan waving to the crowd just before the assassination attempt on him, after a conference outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.. The man in the white trench coat is Secret Service agent Jerry Parr. Reagan was hit by one of six shots fired by John Hinckley, who also seriously injured press secretary James Brady (just behind the car). Reagan was hit in the chest and was hospitalized for 12 days. Hinckley was aquitted 21 June 1982 after a jury found him mentally unstable. (Photo credit should read MIKE EVENS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Reagan bids farewell to Jerry Parr, the Secret Service agent on Feb. 27, 1985 in Washington that he credits with saving his life during an assassination attempt four years ago. Parr is retiring after 22 years with the elite unit of bodyguards. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forty years ago, on March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was leaving a Washington, D.C. hotel where he had just delivered a speech. Gunfire erupted as John Hinkley tried to assassinate the president.

For Kim Parr, at that instant, the man who was her hero growing up became a national hero. Her dad, Jerry Parr, headed Reagan’s Secret Service detail. As the first shot rang out, Parr physically threw the president into his limo and dove on top of him.

While Parr was getting the President out of harm’s way, another agent, Timothy McCarthy tried to block and was wounded by the gunfire.

Reagan told Parr he didn’t think he was hit, but the agent patted down the president to make sure. While he didn’t find a wound, Parr did see blood on Reagan’s lips and ordered the motorcade to divert from returning to the White House, and instead to a hospital.

Kim Parr writes more about that day and her father’s unusual path that led him to Ronald Reagan’s side.