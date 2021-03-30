40 years ago, a Syracuse woman’s hero became a national hero when he saved a president

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forty years ago, on March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was leaving a Washington, D.C. hotel where he had just delivered a speech. Gunfire erupted as John Hinkley tried to assassinate the president.
For Kim Parr, at that instant, the man who was her hero growing up became a national hero. Her dad, Jerry Parr, headed Reagan’s Secret Service detail. As the first shot rang out, Parr physically threw the president into his limo and dove on top of him.
While Parr was getting the President out of harm’s way, another agent, Timothy McCarthy tried to block and was wounded by the gunfire.
Reagan told Parr he didn’t think he was hit, but the agent patted down the president to make sure. While he didn’t find a wound, Parr did see blood on Reagan’s lips and ordered the motorcade to divert from returning to the White House, and instead to a hospital.
Kim Parr writes more about that day and her father’s unusual path that led him to Ronald Reagan’s side.