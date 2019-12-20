CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quite the rescue took place on Song Lake in Cortland County on Wednesday, as Cortland and Tully firefighters teamed up to rescue a dog that had fallen through a thin layer of ice.
They suited up, inflated their rapid deployment craft, and successfully pulled the pup to shore after breaking through 400 feet of ice.
Wrapped in a warm blanket, the dog was rushed to a vet for treatment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 400 feet of ice couldn’t stop firefighters from rescuing this four-legged friend
- Chol Majok sworn in as common councilor, becomes first former refugee to be elected in Syracuse
- Seven Democratic candidates took the stage in sixth primary debate
- F-M holds off Liverpool with big night from Lexie Roe
- What are those gates along 81 South?: Your Stories
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App