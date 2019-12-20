Closings
400 feet of ice couldn't stop firefighters from rescuing this four-legged friend

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quite the rescue took place on Song Lake in Cortland County on Wednesday, as Cortland and Tully firefighters teamed up to rescue a dog that had fallen through a thin layer of ice.

They suited up, inflated their rapid deployment craft, and successfully pulled the pup to shore after breaking through 400 feet of ice.  

Wrapped in a warm blanket, the dog was rushed to a vet for treatment.   

