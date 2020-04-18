400 gallons of milk to be given out in Minoa on Saturday

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have seen an outpouring of generosity and kindness during this pandemic and there will be more on Saturday thanks to local business owners who want to give back.

The funeral home parking lot will be full of life on Saturday, along with having 400 gallons of milk.

Matt Mariott and some friends sparked an idea to give back to the community.

“We came up with an idea. We saw farmers were dumping milk on the ground and people who are out of a job looking for groceries and everyone is kinda scared to go to the grocery store anymore so we figured if could buy some milk and give it away that’d be great,” said Mariott.

Mariott and another business owner, Mike Cannavino, each purchased 200 gallons of milk from an Upstate milk co-op. This was milk that may have gone to waste.

In a little under three hours, they had the milk, a spot and all the support they need to give back. With protective masks and gloves, they will hand it out to whoever pulls up at the Schepp Family Funeral Homes on Saturday.

“We got to give back to the community and this is our way of talking a little bit of our money and paying it forward and helping somebody else,” said Mariott. “And give them something maybe to smile about.”

Mariott admits that times are getting tough with his business, but he hopes to continue giving back in the future.

“We don’t mind doing what we can do,” said Mariott. “And if we can have some more people come on board — small businesses and people who want to donate — we’ll keep doing it. Whatever it takes.”

Anyone interested in receiving milk can receive it at Schepp Family Funeral Homes starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is located at 6530 Schepp’s Corners Road in Minoa, which is the corner of Kirkville Road and Schepp’s Corners Road.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.