4,000 COVID-19 test kits to be handed out to day cares Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Licensed day cares in Onondaga County are set to receive 4,000 test kits by Child Care Solutions Saturday morning.

This drive through event will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. at CCS’ office located at 6749 Thompson Road; while supplies last. Providers must show a current OCFS license or registration and a photo ID to receive the test kits. Kits will be distributed based on each program’s approved capacity.

“Onondaga County is proud to partner with Child Care Solutions to address this critical need for our youngest residents. While we wait for approval of the vaccine for those younger than five, we must make sure that we do everything we can to protect our children.” McMahon continued, “Thank you to Child Care Solutions for distributing these kits and being a reliable partner for our community.”

There are currently 79 licensed Day Care Centers, 165 Family Day Care Homes and 99 Group Family Day Care homes with the capacity to serve a total of 7,695 infant, toddler and pre-school age children.