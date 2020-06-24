4,000 gallons of milk given away to families at Oswego Speedway event

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Feeding the family this week just got a little easier for people who made a pit stop at the Oswego Speedway.

They took to the legendary track to pick up two gallons of milk and a box of food, free of charge.

A total of 4,000 gallons of milk and 25,000 pounds of food were given away at the drive-thru event on Tuesday.

This is all thanks to the American Dairy Association North East.

The photos below were taken by Oswego Speedway: