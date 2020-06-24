OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Feeding the family this week just got a little easier for people who made a pit stop at the Oswego Speedway.
They took to the legendary track to pick up two gallons of milk and a box of food, free of charge.
A total of 4,000 gallons of milk and 25,000 pounds of food were given away at the drive-thru event on Tuesday.
This is all thanks to the American Dairy Association North East.
The photos below were taken by Oswego Speedway:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Relief from heat and humidity in store for Central New York Wednesday
- Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Southwest Arizona
- Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
- AP: Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in New York
- 4,000 gallons of milk given away to families at Oswego Speedway event
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App