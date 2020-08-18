4,000 gallons of milk, thousands of pounds of food given out at Lafayette Apple Festival grounds

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another large food giveaway took place in Lafayette on Tuesday.
Organizers said that more than 4,000 gallons of milk and thousands of pounds of food were handed out at the Lafayette Apple Festival grounds.
Communities all across Central New York have been holding milk and food giveaways since the beginning of the pandemic.
