$40K worth of drugs seized in Town of Throop raid

TOWN OF THROOP, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eight pounds of high-grade pot, which would bring in more than $40,000 if sold on the street, was found after police raided a home in the Town of Throop.

The raid was conducted by Auburn Police and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force at 7463 State Street Road.

The drugs were found along with $11,000 in cash.

Police arrested Thomas Lipiska Jr., 20, who has been charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance.