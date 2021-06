SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City leaders are hoping the pending lawsuit from Officer Brandon Hanks doesn’t overshadow a celebratory event for the Syracuse Police Department, as 41 recruits were sworn in at Onondaga Community College on Friday morning.

Next, they’ll go through 28 weeks of rigorous training at the regional police academy early next year.

These officers will bring the department’s staffing up, but it will still be about 25 short of what the budget allows for.