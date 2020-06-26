42 COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County linked to Oswego apple processing plant

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A COVID-19 cluster that was found last week at an apple processing plant in Oswego is responsible for some of the recent coronavirus cases found in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said that since Monday, 42 of the county’s positive tests have come from Champlain Valley Specialty, the Oswego apple processing plant.

87 of Champlain Valley Specialty’s employees reside in Oswego County, and 37 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of Champlain Valley Specialty’s 179 employees, 82 have tested positive thus far.

