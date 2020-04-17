$42 million allocated to higher education institutions through CARES act

(WSYR-TV) — More than $42 million has been allocated to higher education institutions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The funds were administered by the Department of Education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Below is a breakdown of which schools received funding:
- Binghamton University – $13,607,332
- Cazenovia College – $1,008,776
- Colgate University – $1,636,002
- Hamilton College – $1,189,507
- Herkimer County BOCES Practical Nursing Program – $117,344
- Herkimer County Community College (SUNY Office of Community Colleges) – $1,522,074
- Mohawk Valley Community College (SUNY Office of Community Colleges) – $4,368,811
- State University of New York Polytechnic Institute – $2,129,510
- SUNY Broome Community College – $4,364,871
- SUNY College at Cortland – $6,245,138
- SUNY College of Agriculture & Technology at Morrisville – $3,527,241
- Utica College – $2,388,832
