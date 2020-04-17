$42 million allocated to higher education institutions through CARES act

(WSYR-TV) — More than $42 million has been allocated to higher education institutions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The funds were administered by the Department of Education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Below is a breakdown of which schools received funding:

Binghamton University – $13,607,332

Cazenovia College – $1,008,776

Colgate University – $1,636,002

Hamilton College – $1,189,507

Herkimer County BOCES Practical Nursing Program – $117,344

Herkimer County Community College (SUNY Office of Community Colleges) – $1,522,074

Mohawk Valley Community College (SUNY Office of Community Colleges) – $4,368,811

State University of New York Polytechnic Institute – $2,129,510

SUNY Broome Community College – $4,364,871

SUNY College at Cortland – $6,245,138

SUNY College of Agriculture & Technology at Morrisville – $3,527,241

Utica College – $2,388,832

More from NewsChannel 9: