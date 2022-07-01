SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you’re hitting the roads or the skies, it’s going to be a very busy travel weekend with Fourth of July just days away. Gas prices in the state have dropped to $4.92, and if you’re filling up in Syracuse, it will cost just under $4.91 a gallon on average.

AAA says nearly 50 million people will be traveling this weekend either by car or plane, and despite high gas prices, 42 million people will be driving.

Bur Zeratsky and his wife are among those 42 million Americans that decided to drive instead of fly this Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re hauling dirt bikes, so its hard to take those on the airplane, and we just have a lot of stuff to bring along,” says Zeratsky.

From Wisconsin to New Hampshire, Zeratsky and his wife have spent the past few days in the car.

“We left on Wednesday evening because we wanted to get through Chicago traffic, went as far as Elkhart, Indiana, and then we drove from Elkhart to here last night… and then we got a half-day drive to Campton,” says Zeratsky.

More than halfway there, the couple stopped in Syracuse to fill up their tank with diesel.

“Its expensive you know. In Wisconsin its probably 5 and a half dollars, here it’s $6, or a little more. But you know, we had this trip planned, so that’s just what we’re going to do,” says Zeratsky.

AAA says from noon to around 8:00 pm, traffic is expected to be high — so if you’re driving, make sure you get an early start. Whether you’re driving or flying, AAA is reminding travelers to “pack your patience!”