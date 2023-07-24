SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to the 700 block of Butternut Street for an assault call on July 23, around 9:53 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 found crime scene tape around the White Branch Library on Butternut Street.

The scene was outside of the library, which is still still closed momentarily.

At the scene Sunday, officers found a 43-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in his midsection.

He was taken to Upstate Hospital and listed in serious condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.