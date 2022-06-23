(WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA, New York State’s largest retail center will have its loans extended for five more years by Pyramid Management Group, one of the largest, privately-held shopping center developers in North America.

“Destiny USA emerged from the pandemic maintaining its position as the dominant retail and entertainment destination in the region,” said Stephen J. Congel, Cheif Executive Officer, Pyramid Management Group. “The resilience and strength of the shopping center, along with Pyramid’s continued efforts to reimage, redefine and enhance the guest experience, enabled us to successfully extend the loan. We look forward to continuing that success over the coming years and remain committed to ensuring the health, vibrancy, and longevity of the center for decades to come.”

Destiny USA has recently added many brands and restaurants including Offline by Aerie, Anthropologie, Supreme, Earthbound Trading Company, Aloha Crab Rachels Mediterranean Grill, Sake Japan, and many more.

The center also has more than 5,000 employees, making the 2.4 million square feet property a major employment driver. In 2017, Pyramid opened a 209-room Embassy Suites hotel at Destiny USA to further attract out-of-town visitors.