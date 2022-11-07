SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $444,000 has been approved in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the city of Syracuse. The money will be used for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) “One Stop” initiative.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says this funding will be another step to growing the city into a place that embraces diversity and creates opportunities for everyone.

The $444,000 in ARPA funding approved by the Common Council will establish a revolving loan fund to help minority-owned firms in the construction sector respond to the continuing challenges of the pandemic. The new DBE One Stop will be a resource to help minority businesses participate in the growth occurring in the construction sector and the unprecedented activity expected in the years ahead. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

The One Stop initiative, which is funded in partnership with Onondaga County will help to grow businesses, create jobs, and mentor future companies.

Community stakeholders in the I-81 Jobs “Big Table” initiative recommended the One Stop initiative, knowing it will complement them and the Syracuse Build program as a whole.

Mayor Walsh says he extends his thanks to the Council for supporting the investment in the people of Syracuse.