(WSYR-TV) — The 44th Annual Skaneateles Antique and Classic Boat Show will launch on July 29 to 31 at the Clift Park in Skaneateles. The show hours are 3 p.m. to dusk on Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The show will allow visitors to meet owners and see boats varying from 90 runabouts, launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing crafts, and race boats — many restored from their original condition.

“The show offers non-stop splendor, set against the backdrop of Skaneateles’ fine boutiques, galleries and restaurants,” says Hilary Fenner, Executive Director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. “We can’t wait to welcome you!”

A few highlights of the weekend include:

A boat parade and fly-by, led by the Skaneateles Fire Department, starting at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Performances by the Skaneateles Community Band starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Diana Jacobs Band at noon on Saturday, and the Soda Ash Six starting at noon on Sunday.

A display of model antique boats 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by the Syracuse Model Boat Club.

A youth judging contest to “spark kids’ passion for wooden boats,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, sponsored by Hagerty Classic Marine Insurance.

Raffle drawings, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

And much more!

Throughout the weekend, visitors can cast their vote on the boat to win the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Doug’s Fish Fry, which will be presented at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. All boats will be judged in 35 different categories on Saturday morning.

For more information, call the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce at 315-685-0552 or click here.