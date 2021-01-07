$45,000 awarded for OCC students pursuing supply chain management career

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Onondaga Community College (OCC) pursuing a career related to supply chain can get a financial boost. On Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management Greater Syracuse Chapter presented a $45,000 check to the OCC Foundation.
The endowment award will be distributed every year, beginning in the fall of 2021. A returning student will be given $2,000 to help cover school expenses.
Supply chain-related careers include purchasing, inventory, warehousing, operations, and logistics, among other industry standards. According to the New York State Department of Labor, positions in the field will see a 13.5% growth rate through 2026. These are the types of jobs Amazon employs, the company building two large distribution centers in the Central New York area.
