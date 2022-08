Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — A 46-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse Police say.

On Wednesday, August 24, at about 9:25 p.m., officers say a shooting happened at the 100 block of Onondaga Avenue. They found the 46-year-old man on the scene.

He is expected to survive.

This shooting is active and ongoing, anyone with information is to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.