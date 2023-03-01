SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers responded to the 100 block of Dickerson Street around 8:30 p.m. on February 28, for a stabbing call.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man stabbed in the arm.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The location of the incident was determined to be in the 100 block of Gifford Street, according to SPD.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.