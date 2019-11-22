Closings
48 recruits graduate from law enforcement academy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday was a big day for the 48 recruits who graduated from the Onondaga County CNY Regional Law Enforcement Academy after completing 27 weeks of high-intensity training. 

A special ceremony was held on Friday afternoon at the Storer Auditorium on the Onondaga Community College campus.

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway says there’s been highs and lows when it comes to interest in law enforcement careers.

“So for anybody interested in law enforcement right now, it’s a great time. You’ll actually probably be competitive enough that multiple agencies are actually searching for the best group of people which is now, unfortunately, a smaller group,” Conway said.

These recruits represent three departments within the Sheriff’s office and four outside agencies.

