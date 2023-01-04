AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a month-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force (FLDTF) gained a search warrant for a suspected house in Auburn on January 3, where they found a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.

The residence belongs to suspects Ralph Principio and Anna Colonnese, pictured below.

Courtesy of Finger Lakes Drug Task Force

According to Finger lakes Drug Task Force, a traffic stop was conducted on Genesee Street near Baker Avenue in the City of Auburn on January 3 to search the suspect’s vehicle. The Auburn Police Patrol Division, Cayuga County Sheriffs Road Patrol and NYSP VGNET all were at the stop as well.

Inside the vehicle were the two suspects, Ralph Principio and Anna Colonnese.

Principio was found to be possessing a large amount of money, heroin and fentanyl which was packaged to be resold.

Police were able to execute a search warrant for the vehicle which revealed that Principio and Colonnese had over $11,000 as well as other drug paraphernalia.

After the vehicle was searched, police obtained another search warrant for the home at 11 Madison Avenue which had around 243 grams of heroin, 96 grams of cocaine, 476 grams of Molly, suspected LSD, more money and a muzzle loader style gun were all found and taken away.

More materials such as packaging for heroin and fentanyl, as well as scales were found inside the home.

According to the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, the approximate street value of the recovered illicit drugs is $48,000.

Principio and Colonnese were changed and held awaiting CAP arraingment.

“FLDTF would like to thank the Auburn Police Department Patrol Division and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Road Patrol, NYSP VGNET with the assistance of executing the search warrants. FLDTF would also like to thank the citizens of the City of Auburn,” said FLDTF.

Principio is charged with:

(2) Ct. Criminal possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd PL 220.16 (1) B Felony

(1) Ct. Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree PL 220.09 (1) C Felony

(1) Ct. Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree PL 265.01 (4) A Misdemeanor

Colonnese is charged with:

(2) Ct. Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd PL 220.16 (1) B Felony

(1) Ct. Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree PL 220.09 (1) C Felony

The FLDTF is made of the City of Auurn Police, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Police and the National Guard.