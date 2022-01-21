49th Annual Syracuse March for Life happens on Saturday

FILE – In this June 25, 2018 file photo, pro-life and anti-abortion advocates demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Republican lawmakers in at least a half dozen GOP-controlled states already are talking about copying a Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law was written in a way that was intended to avoid running afoul of federal law by allowing enforcement by private citizens, not government officials. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 49th annual Syracuse March for Life will take place on Saturday, January 22 — the 49th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade decision. The Syracuse March saw over 500 attendees in 2021.

The march will begin at noon near the MOST and Jefferson Clinton Hotel and proceeds toward the Onondaga County Courthouse around 12:15 p.m. There will also be a ceremony by the courthouse, with James Salamy speaking to marchers, in a speech titled “The Importance of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” James Salamy, J.C.L. works for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse as a canon lawyer and serves as Judicial Vicar Assistant.

The Syracuse March is sponsored by the Syracuse Right to Life Association, a grassroots organization “who seek to end institutionalized killing of human lives through the violence of abortion.” The march is also the longest running local pro-life march in New York State.

For more information, you can call or text 315-382-2763. Information and images from previous years can also be seen on their Facebook page.