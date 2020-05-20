Interactive Maps

$4M in federal aid heading to Watertown Transit and Airport

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Country is already in day six and now emergency funding is on its way to Watertown’s Transit Systema and Airport.

Senator Chuck Schumer announced the $4 million of funding. $3 million is going to the city’s public bus system, CitiBus, and just over $1 million will be going to Watertown International Airport.

The senator said the following in a statement:

“Transit systems like CitiBus and airports like Watertown International are vital to the connectivity and success of the regional economy… As New York continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative that citizens and first responders have reliable methods of transportation.”

