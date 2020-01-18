Closings
4th Annual Syracuse Women’s March held

People take part in the 2019 Syracuse Women’s March

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of Central New Yorkers gathered in downtown Syracuse for the Fourth Annual Syracuse Women’s March.

This year’s theme was Peacemaking.

The march started at the Hanley Federal Building and went through downtown before ending on the city’s east side.

The Women’s March began four years ago across the country and around the world when thousands of women marched for women’s rights in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Rallies have since transformed into a movement to elect more women to public office.

