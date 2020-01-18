4th Annual Syracuse Women’s March held

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of Central New Yorkers gathered in downtown Syracuse for the Fourth Annual Syracuse Women’s March.
This year’s theme was Peacemaking.
The march started at the Hanley Federal Building and went through downtown before ending on the city’s east side.
The Women’s March began four years ago across the country and around the world when thousands of women marched for women’s rights in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Rallies have since transformed into a movement to elect more women to public office.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App