4th annual Women’s March coming to Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of Central New Yorkers will be gathering in Downtown Syracuse for the fourth Syracuse Women’s March on the anniversary of the one that filled the streets of Washington in 2017.

The theme of this year’s march in Syracuse is peacemaking.

The march will go through the city and end on the Syracuse’s east side. Those who want to march can meet at the James M. Hanley Federal Building downtown at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A rally will begin at 11 a.m. at University United Methodist Church on East Genesee Street.

This march is in conjunction with the major one in Washington D.C. and hundreds of sister marches across the United States.

