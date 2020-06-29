4th of July Fireworks: COVID-19 means there will be fewer community fireworks shows this year

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Fireworks have been a part of the celebration of our nation’s independence since July 4, 1777 when people in Philadelphia and Boston used fireworks to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

This year celebrations across Central New York will see few public displays thanks to restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19.

Many community displays have either been cancelled or postponed, in hopes, the events could be held later in the summer or fall.

There is a new approach in two locations that are holding fireworks displays.

The folks at the Lafayette Apple Festival will host a drive-in fireworks display on the Apple Festival grounds off of Tully Farms Road.

Cars will be parked six feet apart, you can also bring a lawn chair to place in front of your vehicle.

Those standing in line for food or restroom facilities must wear a mask.

Gates open at 6:30.

Colgate University is also hosting a drive in fireworks display on the evening of July 4.

Oswego will go forward with it’s fireworks show on July 5 at 9:45 p.m.

The launch site is different this year, taking place on the railroad pedestrian bridge.

The Groton Fire Department is hosting a fireworks show on July 2, but to promote social distancing there will be no access to the field where the fireworks are being launched.

Fire department officials say you should be able to see the show from almost anywhere in the town once it gets dark.

And the Village of Sodus Point plans to go ahead with its fireworks show on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Sodus Bay channel pier.

Here’s the complete list of shows that are scheduled and those cancelled or postponed.

If we have missed any shows, we’d love to hear from you. Could you please e-mail thewebunit@localsyr.com with the date and location and we can add it to the list?

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9