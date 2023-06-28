SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re going away for the holiday weekend, be prepared to wait in long lines. Millions of Americans will be doing the same, and it sure is going to be busy locally.

The 4th of July travel rush…get ready!

“Last year we had roughly the same number of seats that came through which is about 30,000 seats for the week and the maximum daily value was something along the lines of a little over 4,000 people going out in one day,” said Matt Szwejbka, Customer Experience Manager at Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

This year its even higher. Thursday, June 29 is expected to be the busiest day of the 4th of July stretch, with just shy of 5,000 people departing on flights out of Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport. The holiday stretch will begin June 29 lasting through Thursday, July 6.

“People should prepare for high levels of traffic and possibly record breaking levels of traffic,” said Szwejbka.

For those flying out on Thursday or during the holiday stretch, Szwejbka recommends arriving two hours before your departure. This will allow enough time to get through what are expected to be long TSA lines.

“4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. that’s our peak early morning departure bank. We have a mid-day bank that goes out between 10:00 a.m. and noon, and then another one from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.,” said Szwejbka.

For some.. the travel chaos has already begun.

“We came up here for a vacation and a memorial service. Stayed about a week and then all our family’s flights got canceled Monday,” said Helen Harvey of Dallas, Texas.

Originally the couple was supposed to fly back home to Dallas on Monday afternoon, until their connecting flight got canceled.

“They only offered us to go out Friday, but we had to switch airlines to be able to try and get out today,” said Harvey.

A shortage of air traffic controllers combined with bad weather is forcing airlines to cherry pick who gets to fly.

“If you have issues at one or two major northeast hubs, the reality is those impacts are going to spider out across the entire country,” said Szwejbka.

So check in with your airline to be sure you’re cleared for takeoff!

If you plan on parking at the airport, make sure you check availability in each lot.

Parking and flying details can be found here.