SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You can take a relaxing kayak ride on Hiawatha Lake starting on Saturday, June 4 for just $5.

The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs will offer single or two-person kayak rentals on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of July. Each rental includes a life jacket, whistle, kayak, and paddle.

Rentals are available in 45 minute sessions:

11:00–11:45 a.m.

12:00–12:45 p.m.

1:00–1:45 p.m.

2:00–2:45 p.m.

3:00–3:45 p.m.

You must register online for a rental in advance. You can register by clicking here and checking the “Kayak Rentals” box under the categories on the left-hand side.

The individual in charge of renting the kayak needs to be at least 18-years-old, and the minimum age for a single kayak operator is 14. They must be accompanied by someone at least 18 at all times. You must also wear a life jacket while inside the kayak.

The kayak launch is stationed on the northwest side of the lake, near Clairmonte Avenue.