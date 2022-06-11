SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for locations checked during the week of May 22 to May 28, 2022.

Five spots failed their inspections: Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse, Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club, Ethio Eritrea Restaurant, Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, and D.P. Dough.

You can see the details on the infractions of each restaurant below:

Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse at 201 Shonnard St.

There were no critical violations that the inspector found and there was only one violation at this location: the three bay sink does not receive adequate hot water and only gets lukewarm after letting it run. They also note that there seems to be a blockage in the drain that goes into the grease trap and two of the three bays drain very slowly.

Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club at 201 Shonnard St.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Inspector Findings: The inspector noted that tomato slices were 60 °F and macaroni and cheese were 58 °F in the heating and cooling unit, and added that the cooling portion was not turned on when the food was delivered. Other food, including lettuce, Italian dressing, and string cheese, were moved to the cooler.

There were no violations that the inspector noted.

Ethio Eritrea Restaurant at 505 North State St. in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that a double door cooler in the kitchen was not maintaining a correct temperature. 5 lbs. of raw chicken, 5 lbs. of raw lamb steak, 10 lbs. of raw beef round steak, 1 lb. of cooked lentils, and 0.5 lb. chicken drumsticks.

There were no other violations that the inspector noted at this location.

Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry at 500 S. Salina St. in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.

Code Requirements: Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Inspector Findings: The inspector found an open container of raw ground beef noted stored directly above cut watermelon in the reach-in dough cooler in kitchen. They note that the issue was corrected and the ground beef was moved to the bottom shelf to eliminate potential cross-contamination.

Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140 °F.

Inspector Findings: The inspector said that several food items were not held at adequate hot holding temperatures. 5 lbs. of cooked chicken wings were at 123 °F, 6 lbs. of cooked mac and cheese were at 120 °F, and 6 lbs. of cooked gouache were at 135 °F. The inspector added that the operator said that the foods were cooked to 165 °F before being put in the holding unit, only a half-hour earlier. The issue was corrected because the items were removed form the hot holding unit, reheated to 165 °F, and put back in the holding unit that had the ambient temperature increased.

The location also had several other violations, including:

  • food not protected in general
    • several squeeze bottles lacked labels and a box of prepared dressing was stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler
    • single-service pizza boxes were stored on the floor next to the pizza case and a single service cup was used as a scoop and placed near dry food product
    • hot holding display unit lacks an accurate thermometer
  • poor hygiene and activities of food workers
    • Inspector says they saw the pizza operator eating at the pizza preparation cooler at the beginning of the inspection
    • The operator lacked proper hair restraint while preparing food
  • improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
    • the interior bottom shelf of the reach-in freezer in the storage area was not clean, along with the exterior of the pizza dough cooler. The pizza prep top cooler also had food debris
  • improper sanitary facilities and controls
    • the floor drain by the three bay sink had food accumulation
  • improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
    • two ventilation hoods in facility noted with grease accumulation

D.P. Dough at 315 S. Clinton St. in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured

Code Requirements: Accurate thermometers not availed or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooling, reheating, and holding

Inspector Findings: The inspector was not able to find a metal stem for the thermometer to evaluate food temperatures.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures

Inspector Findings: The inspector found a rolling cart that had four sheet trays of cooked beef, four trays of breaded chicken, and three trays of cooked potatoes that were noted at room temperature, around 70-73 °F in the kitchen. The manager said that the rolling cart was removed form the cooler only 20-30 minutes earlier.

Other violations at D.P. Dough included:

  • food not protected in general
    • scoops stored with handled in direct contact with unprotected dry food product, two containers of oil were stored directly on the floor, and several squeeze bottles of sauces did not have labels
    • a sticky fly trap was hanging from the top shelf of wire shelving by the sink, directly above clean and sanitized dishes
    • Several small single service cups were used as scoops and stored in dry food products
  • improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
    • bottom shelf of the reach-in cooler had water accumulation
  • improper sanitary facilities and controls
    • men’s toilets in poor repair, out of service, and not properly maintained
  • inadequate insect/rodent control
    • infestation of small flying insects noted, a high number of them in the bathrooms, three bay sink drains, and dry storage area

Below is a list of locations that were operating acceptably:

4 Guys Pizza & Gyro1349 Cold Springs RoadSalina5/26/2022
Abbott’s Catering207 West Manlius Street, Floor #1Dewitt5/26/2022
BPO Elks Lodge #2348 Liverpool3730 Cold Springs RoadLysander5/26/2022
Brad’s Extra Innings200 Highland AvenueDewitt5/26/2022
Brian’s Landing – Jamesville6533 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt5/27/2022
Charlie’s Tavern115 South Main StreetManlius5/25/2022
Christ Community Church of the Nazar3644 Warners RoadCamillus5/24/2022
Coneheads110 Hulbert StreetManlius5/27/2022
Cruisin Cones Commissary406 Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse5/27/2022
Danny’s Steaks216 Walton StreetSyracuse5/24/2022
Danzer’s German & American Gasthof153 Ainsley DriveSyracuse5/24/2022
Doughman446 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse5/24/2022
Eastern Hills Bible Church8277 Manlius-Cazenovia RoadManlius5/26/2022
Emmanuel Episcopal Church400 West Yates StreetDewitt5/26/2022
Eurest Dining Serv @ Helio Health Sy847 James StreetSyracuse5/25/2022
First Baptist Church of Syracuse5833 East Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga5/27/2022
Frank’s Franks Mobile Foods Commissa207 West Manlius StreetDewitt5/26/2022
Fun Warehouse (The)222 Chapel DriveCamillus5/27/2022
Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #31525 Valley DriveSyracuse5/27/2022
Gethsemane United Methodist Church1700 Butternut StreetSyracuse5/26/2022
Heritage Cafe614 South Crouse Avenue, Ste 100Syracuse5/26/2022
Holiday Inn Express5418 South Bay RoadSalina5/25/2022
Hotel Skyler601 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse5/25/2022
Jen & Kerri’s Ice Cream Station6499 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt5/27/2022
Kelli’s Custom Cakes14 West Main StreetMarcellus5/25/2022
Kenny’s Corner Ice Cream7575 Buckley Road, Suite 210Clay5/27/2022
Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub & Restaurant301 West Fayette StreetSyracuse5/26/2022
Lady Bug Lunch Box Commissary406 Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse5/27/2022
Lil Twisted34 White Chapel RoadLysander5/24/2022
Mothers Cupboard3709 James StreetSyracuse5/25/2022
Nifty Fifties Sandwich Shop7575 Buckley RoadClay5/27/2022
Nottingham (The)1301 Nottingham RoadDewitt5/24/2022
Pastry Palace6499 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt5/27/2022
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Toomey Abbott Towers1207 Almond StreetSyracuse5/26/2022
Pies Guys Pub & Grub (The)4744 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes5/24/2022
Rail Line530 South Clinton StreetSyracuse5/26/2022
Razzle Dazzle Our Vegan Corner446 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse5/26/2022
Save the Whole Man @ Church House of215 Oakwood AvenueSyracuse5/27/2022
SKY Armory332 South Salina StreetSyracuse5/25/2022
SMG @ Civic Center Theatres421 Montgomery StreetSyracuse5/25/2022
SMG @ Oncenter Convention Center800 South State StreetSyracuse5/25/2022
Solvay Geddes Community Youth Center1010 Woods RoadGeddes5/27/2022
Solvay Tigers Little League ConcessiAlhan ParkwayGeddes5/27/2022
Solvay Tigers Little League StandWoods Road ParkGeddes5/27/2022
Spectra Food & Beverage @ NBT Bank S1 Tex Simone DriveSyracuse5/25/2022
Spera’s & Sons8240 Cazenovia RoadManlius5/25/2022
Spinner Culinary Mobile Unit1279 State Route 26Onondaga County5/27/2022
Swift River Properties3 Syracuse StreetVan Buren5/24/2022
Syracuse Hillel102 Walnut PlaceSyracuse5/26/2022
Syracuse Housing Authority Snack Bar1207 Almond StreetSyracuse5/26/2022
Tangy Tomato1428 Burnet AvenueSyracuse5/26/2022
Tim’s Treats3683 Armstrong RoadSyracuse5/27/2022
Vesper Hills Golf Club4291 Octagon RoadOtisco5/24/2022