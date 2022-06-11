SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for locations checked during the week of May 22 to May 28, 2022.

Five spots failed their inspections: Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse, Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club, Ethio Eritrea Restaurant, Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, and D.P. Dough.

You can see the details on the infractions of each restaurant below:

Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse at 201 Shonnard St.

There were no critical violations that the inspector found and there was only one violation at this location: the three bay sink does not receive adequate hot water and only gets lukewarm after letting it run. They also note that there seems to be a blockage in the drain that goes into the grease trap and two of the three bays drain very slowly.

Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club at 201 Shonnard St.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Inspector Findings: The inspector noted that tomato slices were 60 °F and macaroni and cheese were 58 °F in the heating and cooling unit, and added that the cooling portion was not turned on when the food was delivered. Other food, including lettuce, Italian dressing, and string cheese, were moved to the cooler.

There were no violations that the inspector noted.

Ethio Eritrea Restaurant at 505 North State St. in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that a double door cooler in the kitchen was not maintaining a correct temperature. 5 lbs. of raw chicken, 5 lbs. of raw lamb steak, 10 lbs. of raw beef round steak, 1 lb. of cooked lentils, and 0.5 lb. chicken drumsticks.

There were no other violations that the inspector noted at this location.

Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry at 500 S. Salina St. in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.

Code Requirements: Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Inspector Findings: The inspector found an open container of raw ground beef noted stored directly above cut watermelon in the reach-in dough cooler in kitchen. They note that the issue was corrected and the ground beef was moved to the bottom shelf to eliminate potential cross-contamination.

Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140 °F.

Inspector Findings: The inspector said that several food items were not held at adequate hot holding temperatures. 5 lbs. of cooked chicken wings were at 123 °F, 6 lbs. of cooked mac and cheese were at 120 °F, and 6 lbs. of cooked gouache were at 135 °F. The inspector added that the operator said that the foods were cooked to 165 °F before being put in the holding unit, only a half-hour earlier. The issue was corrected because the items were removed form the hot holding unit, reheated to 165 °F, and put back in the holding unit that had the ambient temperature increased.

The location also had several other violations, including:

food not protected in general several squeeze bottles lacked labels and a box of prepared dressing was stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler single-service pizza boxes were stored on the floor next to the pizza case and a single service cup was used as a scoop and placed near dry food product hot holding display unit lacks an accurate thermometer

poor hygiene and activities of food workers Inspector says they saw the pizza operator eating at the pizza preparation cooler at the beginning of the inspection The operator lacked proper hair restraint while preparing food

improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils the interior bottom shelf of the reach-in freezer in the storage area was not clean, along with the exterior of the pizza dough cooler. The pizza prep top cooler also had food debris

improper sanitary facilities and controls the floor drain by the three bay sink had food accumulation

improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities two ventilation hoods in facility noted with grease accumulation



D.P. Dough at 315 S. Clinton St. in Syracuse

Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured

Code Requirements: Accurate thermometers not availed or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooling, reheating, and holding

Inspector Findings: The inspector was not able to find a metal stem for the thermometer to evaluate food temperatures.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures

Inspector Findings: The inspector found a rolling cart that had four sheet trays of cooked beef, four trays of breaded chicken, and three trays of cooked potatoes that were noted at room temperature, around 70-73 °F in the kitchen. The manager said that the rolling cart was removed form the cooler only 20-30 minutes earlier.

Other violations at D.P. Dough included:

food not protected in general scoops stored with handled in direct contact with unprotected dry food product, two containers of oil were stored directly on the floor, and several squeeze bottles of sauces did not have labels a sticky fly trap was hanging from the top shelf of wire shelving by the sink, directly above clean and sanitized dishes Several small single service cups were used as scoops and stored in dry food products

improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils bottom shelf of the reach-in cooler had water accumulation

improper sanitary facilities and controls men’s toilets in poor repair, out of service, and not properly maintained

inadequate insect/rodent control infestation of small flying insects noted, a high number of them in the bathrooms, three bay sink drains, and dry storage area



Below is a list of locations that were operating acceptably: