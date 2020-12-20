5 more COVID-19 deaths announced in Onondaga County, hospitalizations slightly increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in two days, there were fewer than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County, but hospitalizations slightly increased throughout the county Sunday.
According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Onondaga County over the past 24 hours. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate over the past 24 hours was 4.7%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by seven in Onondaga County, with 315 Onondaga County residents now in the hospital battling the virus.
Tragically, five more people in Onondaga County lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sunday marks the 21st consecutive day Onondaga County lost at least one person to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 354 people in Onondaga County have lost their lives to COVID-19.
COVID-19 deaths announced across Central New York Sunday:
- Oneida County – 6
- Onondaga County – 5
- Lewis County – 2
- Cortland County – 1
- Jefferson County – 1
Across the Central New York region, 6.7% of COVID-19 test results reported to the state Saturday were positive. This number has been relatively unchanged over the past few days.
About 28% of all hospital beds in the Central New York region are also available. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they may be subject to an Orange or Red Zone by the New York State Health Department.
Statewide COVID-19 data from Saturday, released by the State Health Department on Sunday:
- Test Results Reported – 197,251
- Tested Positive – 9,957
- Percent Positive – 5.05%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,185 (-23)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 822
- Number ICU – 1,045 (-43)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 600 (-10)
- Total Discharges – 95,307 (+728)
- Deaths – 123
- Total Deaths – 28,598
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the past three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|6.49%
|6.78%
|6.89%
|Central New York
|6.89%
|6.98%
|6.70%
|Finger Lakes
|8.31%
|8.45%
|8.34%
|Long Island
|6.08%
|6.19%
|6.30%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.17%
|6.27%
|6.36%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.21%
|8.24%
|8.18%
|New York City
|4.14%
|4.22%
|4.24%
|North Country
|4.51%
|4.59%
|4.99%
|Southern Tier
|2.48%
|2.46%
|2.49%
|Western New York
|6.57%
|6.64%
|6.37%
|Statewide
|5.25%
|5.36%
|5.38%
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 848,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|9,174
|177
|Allegany
|1,559
|22
|Broome
|7,004
|66
|Cattaraugus
|2,037
|26
|Cayuga
|2,020
|67
|Chautauqua
|2,770
|50
|Chemung
|4,083
|55
|Chenango
|972
|10
|Clinton
|795
|18
|Columbia
|1,352
|15
|Cortland
|1,713
|25
|Delaware
|581
|15
|Dutchess
|10,238
|148
|Erie
|36,400
|447
|Essex
|439
|9
|Franklin
|576
|18
|Fulton
|1,032
|35
|Genesee
|2,041
|41
|Greene
|987
|18
|Hamilton
|82
|1
|Herkimer
|1,451
|50
|Jefferson
|1,302
|37
|Lewis
|655
|17
|Livingston
|1,398
|46
|Madison
|1,865
|45
|Monroe
|27,748
|689
|Montgomery
|948
|40
|Nassau
|76,322
|901
|Niagara
|6,845
|136
|NYC
|380,473
|3,244
|Oneida
|9,405
|227
|Onondaga
|17,586
|319
|Ontario
|2,508
|62
|Orange
|21,072
|196
|Orleans
|1,056
|38
|Oswego
|2,782
|58
|Otsego
|1,005
|15
|Putnam
|4,127
|50
|Rensselaer
|3,168
|77
|Rockland
|25,275
|151
|Saratoga
|4,096
|88
|Schenectady
|4,488
|111
|Schoharie
|418
|10
|Schuyler
|441
|13
|Seneca
|586
|20
|St. Lawrence
|1,584
|38
|Steuben
|2,785
|76
|Suffolk
|82,134
|1,145
|Sullivan
|2,697
|58
|Tioga
|1,471
|20
|Tompkins
|1,781
|53
|Ulster
|4,850
|59
|Warren
|836
|3
|Washington
|641
|7
|Wayne
|1,977
|40
|Westchester
|62,940
|535
|Wyoming
|1,069
|16
|Yates
|402
|4
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
