5 more COVID-19 deaths announced in Onondaga County, hospitalizations slightly increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in two days, there were fewer than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County, but hospitalizations slightly increased throughout the county Sunday.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Onondaga County over the past 24 hours. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate over the past 24 hours was 4.7%.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by seven in Onondaga County, with 315 Onondaga County residents now in the hospital battling the virus.

Tragically, five more people in Onondaga County lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sunday marks the 21st consecutive day Onondaga County lost at least one person to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 354 people in Onondaga County have lost their lives to COVID-19.

@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 304(-143) new cases. 17/304 sr facility. Daily pos rate 4.7%. 315 Hospitalizations with 52 in ICU and 26 pending discharge to nursing home. We had another Very Tough Day losing 5 neighbors. Male 79,78. Fem 84 and two nursing home residents. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 20, 2020

COVID-19 deaths announced across Central New York Sunday:

Oneida County – 6

Onondaga County – 5

Lewis County – 2

Cortland County – 1

Jefferson County – 1

Across the Central New York region, 6.7% of COVID-19 test results reported to the state Saturday were positive. This number has been relatively unchanged over the past few days.

About 28% of all hospital beds in the Central New York region are also available. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they may be subject to an Orange or Red Zone by the New York State Health Department.

Statewide COVID-19 data from Saturday, released by the State Health Department on Sunday:

Test Results Reported – 197,251

– 197,251 Tested Positive – 9,957

– 9,957 Percent Positive – 5.05%

– 5.05% Patient Hospitalization – 6,185 (-23)

– 6,185 (-23) Patients Newly Admitted – 822

– 822 Number ICU – 1,045 (-43)

– 1,045 (-43) Number ICU with Intubation – 600 (-10)

– 600 (-10) Total Discharges – 95,307 (+728)

– 95,307 (+728) Deaths – 123

– 123 Total Deaths – 28,598

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the past three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 6.49% 6.78% 6.89% Central New York 6.89% 6.98% 6.70% Finger Lakes 8.31% 8.45% 8.34% Long Island 6.08% 6.19% 6.30% Mid-Hudson 6.17% 6.27% 6.36% Mohawk Valley 8.21% 8.24% 8.18% New York City 4.14% 4.22% 4.24% North Country 4.51% 4.59% 4.99% Southern Tier 2.48% 2.46% 2.49% Western New York 6.57% 6.64% 6.37% Statewide 5.25% 5.36% 5.38%

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 848,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 9,174 177 Allegany 1,559 22 Broome 7,004 66 Cattaraugus 2,037 26 Cayuga 2,020 67 Chautauqua 2,770 50 Chemung 4,083 55 Chenango 972 10 Clinton 795 18 Columbia 1,352 15 Cortland 1,713 25 Delaware 581 15 Dutchess 10,238 148 Erie 36,400 447 Essex 439 9 Franklin 576 18 Fulton 1,032 35 Genesee 2,041 41 Greene 987 18 Hamilton 82 1 Herkimer 1,451 50 Jefferson 1,302 37 Lewis 655 17 Livingston 1,398 46 Madison 1,865 45 Monroe 27,748 689 Montgomery 948 40 Nassau 76,322 901 Niagara 6,845 136 NYC 380,473 3,244 Oneida 9,405 227 Onondaga 17,586 319 Ontario 2,508 62 Orange 21,072 196 Orleans 1,056 38 Oswego 2,782 58 Otsego 1,005 15 Putnam 4,127 50 Rensselaer 3,168 77 Rockland 25,275 151 Saratoga 4,096 88 Schenectady 4,488 111 Schoharie 418 10 Schuyler 441 13 Seneca 586 20 St. Lawrence 1,584 38 Steuben 2,785 76 Suffolk 82,134 1,145 Sullivan 2,697 58 Tioga 1,471 20 Tompkins 1,781 53 Ulster 4,850 59 Warren 836 3 Washington 641 7 Wayne 1,977 40 Westchester 62,940 535 Wyoming 1,069 16 Yates 402 4

