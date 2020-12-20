5 more COVID-19 deaths announced in Onondaga County, hospitalizations slightly increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in two days, there were fewer than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County, but hospitalizations slightly increased throughout the county Sunday.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Onondaga County over the past 24 hours. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate over the past 24 hours was 4.7%.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by seven in Onondaga County, with 315 Onondaga County residents now in the hospital battling the virus.

Tragically, five more people in Onondaga County lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sunday marks the 21st consecutive day Onondaga County lost at least one person to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 354 people in Onondaga County have lost their lives to COVID-19.

COVID-19 deaths announced across Central New York Sunday:

  • Oneida County – 6
  • Onondaga County – 5
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Cortland County – 1
  • Jefferson County – 1

Across the Central New York region, 6.7% of COVID-19 test results reported to the state Saturday were positive. This number has been relatively unchanged over the past few days.

About 28% of all hospital beds in the Central New York region are also available. If a region has fewer than 15% of their hospital beds available, they may be subject to an Orange or Red Zone by the New York State Health Department.

Statewide COVID-19 data from Saturday, released by the State Health Department on Sunday:

  • Test Results Reported – 197,251
  • Tested Positive – 9,957
  • Percent Positive – 5.05%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,185 (-23)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 822
  • Number ICU – 1,045 (-43)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 600 (-10)
  • Total Discharges – 95,307 (+728)
  • Deaths – 123
  • Total Deaths – 28,598

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the past three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region6.49%6.78%6.89%
Central New York6.89%6.98%6.70%
Finger Lakes8.31%8.45%8.34%
Long Island6.08%6.19%6.30%
Mid-Hudson6.17%6.27%6.36%
Mohawk Valley8.21%8.24%8.18%
New York City4.14%4.22%4.24%
North Country4.51%4.59%4.99%
Southern Tier2.48%2.46%2.49%
Western New York6.57%6.64%6.37%
Statewide5.25%5.36%5.38%

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 848,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany9,174177
Allegany1,55922
Broome7,00466
Cattaraugus2,03726
Cayuga2,02067
Chautauqua2,77050
Chemung4,08355
Chenango97210
Clinton79518
Columbia1,35215
Cortland1,71325
Delaware58115
Dutchess10,238148
Erie36,400447
Essex4399
Franklin57618
Fulton1,03235
Genesee2,04141
Greene98718
Hamilton821
Herkimer1,45150
Jefferson1,30237
Lewis65517
Livingston1,39846
Madison1,86545
Monroe27,748689
Montgomery94840
Nassau76,322901
Niagara6,845136
NYC380,4733,244
Oneida9,405227
Onondaga17,586319
Ontario2,50862
Orange21,072196
Orleans1,05638
Oswego2,78258
Otsego1,00515
Putnam4,12750
Rensselaer3,16877
Rockland25,275151
Saratoga4,09688
Schenectady4,488111
Schoharie41810
Schuyler44113
Seneca58620
St. Lawrence1,58438
Steuben2,78576
Suffolk82,1341,145
Sullivan2,69758
Tioga1,47120
Tompkins1,78153
Ulster4,85059
Warren8363
Washington6417
Wayne1,97740
Westchester62,940535
Wyoming1,06916
Yates4024

