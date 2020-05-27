5 people hurt after crash in Elbridge

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people are injured after a crash in Elbridge, according to Onondaga County 911.

The call went out around 8:30 p.m. and crews responded to the intersection of State Route 5 and Wheeler Road.

There is no word on how bad the injuries are.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update with the latest information as it becomes available.