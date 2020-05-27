Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

5 people hurt after crash in Elbridge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people are injured after a crash in Elbridge, according to Onondaga County 911.

The call went out around 8:30 p.m. and crews responded to the intersection of State Route 5 and Wheeler Road.

There is no word on how bad the injuries are.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected