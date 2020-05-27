ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people are injured after a crash in Elbridge, according to Onondaga County 911.
The call went out around 8:30 p.m. and crews responded to the intersection of State Route 5 and Wheeler Road.
There is no word on how bad the injuries are.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Sterling Renaissance Festival plans on opening this year, needs approval from state and local authorities
- 5 people hurt after crash in Elbridge
- La Linea targets police officers following arrest of top cartel lieutenant
- Legal immigration advice to be offered free via teleconference
- CBP extends closure of enrollment centers for Trusted Traveler Program
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App