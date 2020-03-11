5 steps to prepare for coronavirus

Create plans for school, work, and home.
- Make a list of people and organizations that can help if you become sick like family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, health care providers, teachers, employers, your local public health department, health care services, and other resources like mental health services. Here is a link to our coronavirus resource page.
- Join a neighborhood website or social media page to stay connected to neighbors, information, and resources.
- Plan ways to care for family members at risk for serious complications, such as older people and people with chronic health conditions.
Pick up a few extra items next time you go to the market or pharmacy
- Pick up some extra foods like canned goods, dry pasta, and peanut butter.
- Have soap, hand sanitizer, tissues, fever reducers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen on hand.
- If necessary, ask your health care provider for an extra supply of important medications. If that is not possible, consider mail-order for your prescriptions.
At School:
- Make plans to care for your children if schools are closed temporarily, just like you would for snow days.
- Make plans for alternate after-school care in case they are closed temporarily.
At work:
- Ask to work from home or take leave if you or someone in your household gets sick, or if your child’s school is temporarily closed.
- Stay connected on your state and local health department’s social media pages and websites for timely and accurate COVID-19 information.
- Be aware of false information circulating on the internet. Accurate and up-to-date information is available from the State Health Department at www.health.ny.gov/coronavirus or its hotline at 1-888-364-3065, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website and social media platforms at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
- If you live alone and become sick, you may need to ask for help. If you have a chronic disease and live alone, ask your friends, family, and health care providers to check on you.
- If you decide to attend a public event, practice good health habits.
- Try to keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others at the event.
- Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, and kissing.
- Wash hands often or use a hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs and handrails.
Everyone should:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before you eat.
- Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard it in a closed container.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
For people who are sick:
- Stay home. Do not go to the doctor’s office or the emergency room. Call your primary care provider.
- If you have a fever, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicines, such as acetaminophen.
- Keep sick household members away from others. If you have a separate room that is best.
- Use soap and water, a bleach and water solution, or EPA-approved household products. You can make your own cleanser with a mixture of 1 cup of liquid unscented chlorine bleach in 5 gallons of water.
- Avoid sharing personal items.
- Anyone at high risk for complications should talk to their health care provider for more information
- Higher risk individuals are:
- Older adults
- People who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease
- Higher risk individuals are:
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App