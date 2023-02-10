OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Buy One Get One (BOGO) “Blizzard Bucks” have made their way back to Oswego, announced Mayor Billy Barlow.

Starting Thursday, March 2, the coupon program will go on sale to try and motivate residents to shop local and support small businesses in Oswego!

The BOGO program partners city government with local businesses to offer dining discounts and store deals.

For $25, residents will receive $50 in “Blizzard Bucks” gift cards to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants. This matched funding will be provided by the City of Oswego, using $25,000 in funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Courtesy of Oswego Mayor’s Office.

Two thousand “Blizzard Bucks” certificates will be on sale as of Thursday, March 2, at 5:00 p.m at the Oswego Visitor’s Center. They will be sold on a first come first serve basis and bought with cash only.

The visitors center will stay open until 8:00 p.m.

The Blizzard Bucks will expire on March 16 and there is a maximum of two offers per person.

“We are happy to be able to hold another round of the popular Buy One Get One Blizzard Bucks program this year to help businesses and give residents another opportunity at local deals and special discounts,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “March is typically a very slow time for local business owners, so a mid-winter BOGO round will help to incentivize residents to get out and shop local during a critical time,” Barlow said.

Any locally owned small business located within the City of Oswego wishing to get more details on how the program works and how to participate by accepting gift certificates, please contact Amy Murphy via email at amurphy@oswegony.org.

This program is free for small businesses to participate and requires no monetary investment, the Mayor’s office says.